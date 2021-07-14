Тест: Угадайте красавицу из советских фильмов-сказок

\n \n var quizStartInterval = setInterval(function () {\n if (typeof startQuiz !== 'undefined' && typeof currentItemId !== 'undefined') {\n startQuiz(currentItemId);\n clearInterval(quizStartInterval);\n }\n }, 500);\n var testData = {"testId":283,"title":"\\u0422\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442: \\u0423\\u0433\\u0430\\u0434\\u0430\\u0439\\u0442\\u0435 \\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u0446\\u0443 \\u0438\\u0437\\u00a0\\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u043a\\u0438\\u0445 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u043e\\u0432-\\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043e\\u043a","description":"\\u0412\\u00a0\\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u043a\\u0438\\u043d\\u0435\\u043c\\u0430\\u0442\\u043e\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u0444\\u0435 \\u043d\\u0435\\u00a0\\u043e\\u0431\\u043e\\u0448\\u043b\\u043e\\u0441\\u044c \\u0431\\u0435\\u0437 \\u0441\\u0432\\u043e\\u0438\\u0445 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441! \\u041f\\u0440\\u043e\\u0439\\u0434\\u0438\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0442\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442 \\u0438\\u00a0\\u0443\\u0437\\u043d\\u0430\\u0439\\u0442\\u0435, \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a \\u0445\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0448\\u043e \\u0432\\u044b\\u00a0\\u043f\\u043e\\u043c\\u043d\\u0438\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0446\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435\\u0432\\u0435\\u043d \\u0438\\u0437\\u00a0\\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043e\\u043a \\u044d\\u043f\\u043e\\u0445\\u0438 \\u0421\\u0421\\u0421\\u0420!","content":"\\u041a\\u0430\\u0434\\u0440 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 «\\u041e\\u0431\\u044b\\u043a\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u043d\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0443\\u0434\\u043e», \\u0440\\u0435\\u0436. \\u041c\\u0430\\u0440\\u043a \\u0417\\u0430\\u0445\\u0430\\u0440\\u043e\\u0432 1978 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434.","type":"default","statusId":1,"status":null,"testQuestions":{"2746":{"testQuestionId":2746,"title":"\\u041a\\u0430\\u043a \\u0437\\u0432\\u0430\\u043b\\u0438 \\u044d\\u0442\\u0443 \\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u0446\\u0443?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9497,"testQuestionId":2746,"answer":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u0441\\u043c\\u0435\\u044f\\u043d\\u0430","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0426\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435\\u0432\\u043d\\u0430-\\u041b\\u0435\\u0431\\u0435\\u0434\\u044c \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0421\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0430 \\u043e \\u0446\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0421\\u0430\\u043b\\u0442\\u0430\\u043d\\u0435\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9498,"testQuestionId":2746,"answer":"\\u0410\\u043d\\u0430\\u0441\\u0442\\u0430\\u0441\\u0438\\u044f","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0426\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435\\u0432\\u043d\\u0430-\\u041b\\u0435\\u0431\\u0435\\u0434\\u044c \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0421\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0430 \\u043e \\u0446\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0421\\u0430\\u043b\\u0442\\u0430\\u043d\\u0435\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9499,"testQuestionId":2746,"answer":"\\u0426\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435\\u0432\\u043d\\u0430-\\u041b\\u0435\\u0431\\u0435\\u0434\\u044c","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0433\\u0435\\u0440\\u043e\\u0438\\u043d\\u044f \\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0421\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0430 \\u043e \\u0446\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0421\\u0430\\u043b\\u0442\\u0430\\u043d\\u0435\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283},"2747":{"testQuestionId":2747,"title":"\\u041e\\u0442\\u043a\\u0443\\u0434\\u0430 \\u044d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9500,"testQuestionId":2747,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u041e\\u0431\\u044b\\u043a\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u043d\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0443\\u0434\\u043e\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041d\\u0430 \\u0440\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c \\u041f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u044b \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u0431\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u044c \\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u0430 \\u0413\\u043b\\u0430\\u0433\\u043e\\u043b\\u0435\\u0432\\u0430 \\u0438 \\u041b\\u0430\\u0440\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430 \\u0423\\u0434\\u043e\\u0432\\u0438\\u0447\\u0435\\u043d\\u043a\\u043e, \\u043d\\u043e \\u0440\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c \\u043f\\u043e\\u043b\\u0443\\u0447\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0415\\u0432\\u0433\\u0435\\u043d\\u0438\\u044f \\u0421\\u0438\\u043c\\u043e\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9501,"testQuestionId":2747,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0427\\u0430\\u0440\\u043e\\u0434\\u0435\\u0438\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u041f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u041e\\u0431\\u044b\\u043a\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u043d\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0443\\u0434\\u043e\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9502,"testQuestionId":2747,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0417\\u043e\\u043b\\u043e\\u0442\\u0430\\u044f \\u0440\\u0435\\u0447\\u043a\\u0430\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u041f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u041e\\u0431\\u044b\\u043a\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u043d\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0443\\u0434\\u043e\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283},"2748":{"testQuestionId":2748,"title":"\\u041a\\u0430\\u043a \\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0443\\u0442 \\u044d\\u0442\\u0443 \\u0434\\u0435\\u0432\\u0443\\u0448\\u043a\\u0443?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9503,"testQuestionId":2748,"answer":"\\u041c\\u0435\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0435\\u043d\\u0442\\u0430 ","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0433\\u0435\\u0440\\u043e\\u0438\\u043d\\u044f \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab31 \\u0438\\u044e\\u043d\\u044f\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9504,"testQuestionId":2748,"answer":"\\u0412\\u0430\\u0441\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430 \\u041f\\u0440\\u0435\\u043c\\u0443\\u0434\\u0440\\u0430\\u044f","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u041c\\u0435\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0435\\u043d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab31 \\u0438\\u044e\\u043d\\u044f\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9505,"testQuestionId":2748,"answer":"\\u0410\\u043b\\u0435\\u043d\\u0443\\u0448\\u043a\\u0430","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u041c\\u0435\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0435\\u043d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab31 \\u0438\\u044e\\u043d\\u044f\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283},"2749":{"testQuestionId":2749,"title":"\\u0418\\u0437 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0438 \\u044d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9506,"testQuestionId":2749,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0421\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0438 \\u0441\\u0442\\u0430\\u0440\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e \\u0432\\u043e\\u043b\\u0448\\u0435\\u0431\\u043d\\u0438\\u043a\\u0430\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u041c\\u0438\\u043b\\u043e\\u043b\\u0438\\u043a\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u041f\\u043e\\u0441\\u043b\\u0435 \\u0434\\u043e\\u0436\\u0434\\u0438\\u0447\\u043a\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0442\\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u0433\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9507,"testQuestionId":2749,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u041f\\u043e\\u0441\\u043b\\u0435 \\u0434\\u043e\\u0436\\u0434\\u0438\\u0447\\u043a\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0442\\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u0433\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0443 \\u041c\\u0438\\u043b\\u043e\\u043b\\u0438\\u043a\\u0443 \\u0441\\u044b\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u041c\\u0430\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0417\\u0443\\u0434\\u0438\\u043d\\u0430 \\u2014 \\u0432\\u0442\\u043e\\u0440\\u0430\\u044f \\u0436\\u0435\\u043d\\u0430 \\u041e\\u043b\\u0435\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0422\\u0430\\u0431\\u0430\\u043a\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9508,"testQuestionId":2749,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0421\\u0442\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430\\u044f, \\u0441\\u0442\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430\\u044f \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0430\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u041c\\u0438\\u043b\\u043e\\u043b\\u0438\\u043a\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u041f\\u043e\\u0441\\u043b\\u0435 \\u0434\\u043e\\u0436\\u0434\\u0438\\u0447\\u043a\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0442\\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u0433\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283},"2750":{"testQuestionId":2750,"title":"\\u0418\\u0437 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e \\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u044d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9509,"testQuestionId":2750,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u041c\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0437\\u043a\\u043e\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u0418\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0435\\u043d\\u044c \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0421\\u0430\\u0434\\u043a\\u043e\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9510,"testQuestionId":2750,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0420\\u0443\\u0441\\u0430\\u043b\\u043e\\u0447\\u043a\\u0430\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441\\u0430 \\u0418\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0435\\u043d\\u044c \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0421\\u0430\\u0434\\u043a\\u043e\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9511,"testQuestionId":2750,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0421\\u0430\\u0434\\u043a\\u043e\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u0412 1953-\\u043c \\u044d\\u0442\\u043e\\u0442 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c \\u043f\\u043e\\u043b\\u0443\\u0447\\u0438\\u043b \\u201c\\u0421\\u0435\\u0440\\u0435\\u0431\\u0440\\u044f\\u043d\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e \\u043b\\u044c\\u0432\\u0430\\u201d \\u043d\\u0430 \\u0412\\u0435\\u043d\\u0435\\u0446\\u0438\\u0430\\u043d\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u0444\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u0438\\u0432\\u0430\\u043b\\u0435.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283},"2751":{"testQuestionId":2751,"title":"\\u0418\\u0437 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0438 \\u044d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u0446\\u0430?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9512,"testQuestionId":2751,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0421\\u043d\\u0435\\u0436\\u043d\\u0430\\u044f \\u043a\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u043b\\u0435\\u0432\\u0430\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0433\\u043b\\u0430\\u0432\\u043d\\u0430\\u044f \\u0433\\u0435\\u0440\\u043e\\u0438\\u043d\\u044f \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0420\\u0443\\u0441\\u043b\\u0430\\u043d \\u0438 \\u041b\\u044e\\u0434\\u043c\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9513,"testQuestionId":2751,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u0420\\u0443\\u0441\\u043b\\u0430\\u043d \\u0438 \\u041b\\u044e\\u0434\\u043c\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u0418\\u0441\\u043f\\u043e\\u043b\\u043d\\u0438\\u0442\\u0435\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u0438\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0440\\u043e\\u043b\\u0438 \\u041b\\u044e\\u0434\\u043c\\u0438\\u043b\\u044b, \\u041d\\u0430\\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u044c\\u044f \\u041f\\u0435\\u0442\\u0440\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430, \\u0441\\u043d\\u044f\\u043b\\u0430\\u0441\\u044c \\u0432 \\u043b\\u0435\\u043d\\u0442\\u0435 \\u00ab\\u041c\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u043e \\u0432\\u0441\\u0442\\u0440\\u0435\\u0447\\u0438 \\u0438\\u0437\\u043c\\u0435\\u043d\\u0438\\u0442\\u044c \\u043d\\u0435\\u043b\\u044c\\u0437\\u044f\\u00bb \\u0438 \\u0443\\u0448\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u043a\\u0438\\u043d\\u043e.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9514,"testQuestionId":2751,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u041b\\u0435\\u0434\\u044f\\u043d\\u0430\\u044f \\u0432\\u043d\\u0443\\u0447\\u043a\\u0430\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0433\\u043b\\u0430\\u0432\\u043d\\u0430\\u044f \\u0433\\u0435\\u0440\\u043e\\u0438\\u043d\\u044f \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0420\\u0443\\u0441\\u043b\\u0430\\u043d \\u0438 \\u041b\\u044e\\u0434\\u043c\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283},"2752":{"testQuestionId":2752,"title":"\\u0418\\u0437 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0438 \\u044d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u0434\\u0435\\u0432\\u0443\\u0448\\u043a\\u0430?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9515,"testQuestionId":2752,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u0410\\u043b\\u0435\\u043d\\u044c\\u043a\\u0438\\u0439 \\u0446\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442\\u043e\\u0447\\u0435\\u043a\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0412\\u0430\\u0441\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430 \\u041f\\u0440\\u0435\\u043c\\u0443\\u0434\\u0440\\u0430\\u044f \\u0438\\u0437 \\u043b\\u0435\\u043d\\u0442\\u044b \\u00ab\\u0422\\u0430\\u043c, \\u043d\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0435\\u0432\\u0435\\u0434\\u043e\\u043c\\u044b\\u0445 \\u0434\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u043a\\u0430\\u0445...\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9516,"testQuestionId":2752,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u0422\\u0430\\u043c, \\u043d\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0435\\u0432\\u0435\\u0434\\u043e\\u043c\\u044b\\u0445 \\u0434\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u043a\\u0430\\u0445...\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u0412\\u0430\\u0441\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0443 \\u041f\\u0440\\u0435\\u043c\\u0443\\u0434\\u0440\\u0443\\u044e \\u0441\\u044b\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0422\\u0430\\u0442\\u044c\\u044f\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0410\\u043a\\u0441\\u044e\\u0442\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9517,"testQuestionId":2752,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u0418\\u0432\\u0430\\u043d \\u0434\\u0430 \\u041c\\u0430\\u0440\\u044c\\u044f\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0412\\u0430\\u0441\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430 \\u041f\\u0440\\u0435\\u043c\\u0443\\u0434\\u0440\\u0430\\u044f \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0422\\u0430\\u043c, \\u043d\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0435\\u0432\\u0435\\u0434\\u043e\\u043c\\u044b\\u0445 \\u0434\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u043a\\u0430\\u0445...\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283},"2753":{"testQuestionId":2753,"title":"\\u0412\\u0441\\u043f\\u043e\\u043c\\u043d\\u0438\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c, \\u0433\\u0434\\u0435 \\u0441\\u043d\\u0438\\u043c\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430\\u0441\\u044c \\u044d\\u0442\\u0430 \\u0434\\u0435\\u0432\\u0443\\u0448\\u043a\\u0430. ","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":9518,"testQuestionId":2753,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u0412\\u0430\\u0440\\u0432\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430-\\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430, \\u0434\\u043b\\u0438\\u043d\\u043d\\u0430\\u044f \\u043a\\u043e\\u0441\\u0430\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u0421\\u044e\\u0436\\u0435\\u0442 \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0438 \\u043e\\u0441\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430\\u043d \\u043d\\u0430 \\u0441\\u043b\\u0430\\u0432\\u044f\\u043d\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u0444\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c\\u043a\\u043b\\u043e\\u0440\\u0435.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9519,"testQuestionId":2753,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u041d\\u043e\\u0432\\u044b\\u0435 \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043a\\u0438 \\u0428\\u0430\\u0445\\u0435\\u0440\\u0435\\u0437\\u0430\\u0434\\u044b\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0412\\u0430\\u0440\\u0432\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430-\\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0412\\u0430\\u0440\\u0432\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430-\\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430, \\u0434\\u043b\\u0438\\u043d\\u043d\\u0430\\u044f \\u043a\\u043e\\u0441\\u0430\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":9520,"testQuestionId":2753,"answer":" \\u00ab\\u0421\\u0435\\u0434\\u044c\\u043c\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0434\\u0436\\u0438\\u043d\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041d\\u0435\\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u042d\\u0442\\u043e \\u0412\\u0430\\u0440\\u0432\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430-\\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0412\\u0430\\u0440\\u0432\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430-\\u043a\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0430, \\u0434\\u043b\\u0438\\u043d\\u043d\\u0430\\u044f \\u043a\\u043e\\u0441\\u0430\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":283}},"testResults":{"1017":{"testResultId":1017,"title":"1 \\u2014 2 \\u0431\\u0430\\u043b\\u043b\\u0430","testId":283,"description":"\\u0412\\u044b \\u0434\\u0430\\u043b\\u0435\\u043a\\u0438 \\u043e\\u0442 \\u043c\\u0438\\u0440\\u0430 \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043e\\u043a. \\u041d\\u0435\\u0443\\u0436\\u0435\\u043b\\u0438 \\u043d\\u0435 \\u0441\\u043c\\u043e\\u0442\\u0440\\u0435\\u043b\\u0438 \\u0432\\u043e\\u043b\\u0448\\u0435\\u0431\\u043d\\u044b\\u0435 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u044b \\u0432 \\u0434\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u0442\\u0432\\u0435? ","content":"\\u041a\\u0430\\u0434\\u0440 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 «\\u0421\\u043b\\u0443\\u0436\\u0435\\u0431\\u043d\\u044b\\u0439 \\u0440\\u043e\\u043c\\u0430\\u043d», \\u0440\\u0435\\u0436. \\u042d\\u043b\\u044c\\u0434\\u0430\\u0440 \\u0420\\u044f\\u0437\\u0430\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432, 1977 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434, «\\u041a\\u0438\\u043d\\u043e\\u043f\\u043e\\u0438\\u0441\\u043a».","type":null,"minScore":1,"maxScore":2,"statusId":1,"status":null,"params":{"shareImages":null}},"1018":{"testResultId":1018,"title":"3 \\u2014 5 \\u0431\\u0430\\u043b\\u043b\\u043e\\u0432","testId":283,"description":"\\u041d\\u0438\\u0447\\u0442\\u043e \\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u043e\\u0447\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435 \\u0432\\u0430\\u043c \\u043d\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0443\\u0436\\u0434\\u043e. \\u0412\\u044b \\u043c\\u043e\\u0436\\u0435\\u0442\\u0435 \\u043e\\u0442\\u043b\\u0438\\u0447\\u0438\\u0442\\u044c \\u041b\\u044e\\u0434\\u043c\\u0438\\u043b\\u0443 \\u043e\\u0442 \\u0426\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435\\u0432\\u043d\\u044b-\\u041b\\u0435\\u0431\\u0435\\u0434\\u0438, \\u043d\\u043e \\u0438\\u043d\\u043e\\u0433\\u0434\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u0431\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u0435\\u0442\\u0435, \\u0432 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u0438\\u0445 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430\\u0445 \\u043e\\u043d\\u0438 \\u043f\\u043e\\u044f\\u0432\\u043b\\u044f\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u044c.","content":"\\u041a\\u0430\\u0434\\u0440 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u0430 «\\u041e\\u0431\\u044b\\u043a\\u043d\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u043d\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0443\\u0434\\u043e», \\u0440\\u0435\\u0436. \\u041c\\u0430\\u0440\\u043a \\u0417\\u0430\\u0445\\u0430\\u0440\\u043e\\u0432, 1978 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434, «\\u041a\\u0438\\u043d\\u043e\\u043f\\u043e\\u0438\\u0441\\u043a».","type":null,"minScore":3,"maxScore":5,"statusId":1,"status":null,"params":{"shareImages":{"3":"c723fd7c75444be7c8d3cde0b884c5200b13f082_283_3.png","4":"85ee916704f8d5e8563dac9ae0008e5df1ad5a67_283_4.png","5":"9a33d4467dbbee9f22ee0bc34ef296e01631db5f_283_5.png"}}},"1019":{"testResultId":1019,"title":"6 \\u2014 8 \\u0431\\u0430\\u043b\\u043b\\u043e\\u0432","testId":283,"description":"\\u0412 \\u0432\\u0430\\u0441 \\u0432\\u0441\\u0435 \\u0435\\u0449\\u0435 \\u0436\\u0438\\u0432\\u0435\\u0442 \\u0440\\u0435\\u0431\\u0435\\u043d\\u043e\\u043a. \\u0412\\u044b \\u043e\\u0442\\u043b\\u0438\\u0447\\u043d\\u043e \\u043f\\u043e\\u043c\\u043d\\u0438\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0438\\u043c\\u0435\\u043d\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0446\\u0435\\u0441\\u0441 \\u0438 \\u0444\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043c\\u044b, \\u0432 \\u043a\\u043e\\u0442\\u043e\\u0440\\u044b\\u0445 \\u043e\\u043d\\u0438 \\u043f\\u043e\\u044f\\u0432\\u043b\\u044f\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u044c. 