Тест: Что вы на самом деле знаете об Ольге Бузовой?

\n \n var quizStartInterval = setInterval(function () {\n if (typeof startQuiz !== 'undefined' && typeof currentItemId !== 'undefined') {\n startQuiz(currentItemId);\n clearInterval(quizStartInterval);\n }\n }, 500);\n var testData = {"testId":246,"title":"\\u0422\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442: \\u041a\\u0430\\u043a \\u0445\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0448\\u043e \\u0432\\u044b\\u00a0\\u0437\\u043d\\u0430\\u0435\\u0442\\u0435 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0443 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0443?","description":"\\u0421\\u043a\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c\\u043a\\u0438\\u043c\\u0438 \\u044f\\u0437\\u044b\\u043a\\u0430\\u043c\\u0438 \\u0432\\u043b\\u0430\\u0434\\u0435\\u0435\\u0442, \\u0437\\u0430\\u00a0\\u043a\\u0435\\u043c \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043c\\u0443\\u0436\\u0435\\u043c \\u0438\\u00a0\\u0441\\u00a0\\u043a\\u0435\\u043c \\u0441\\u043f\\u0435\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u0443\\u044e \\u043f\\u0435\\u0441\\u043d\\u044e \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430? \\u0412\\u0438\\u043a\\u0442\\u043e\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0434\\u043b\\u044f \\u0441\\u0430\\u043c\\u044b\\u0445 \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u0435\\u043d\\u043d\\u044b\\u0445 \\u0444\\u0430\\u043d\\u0430\\u0442\\u043e\\u0432.","content":"Instagram @buzova86","type":"default","statusId":1,"status":null,"testQuestions":{"2398":{"testQuestionId":2398,"title":"\\u0421\\u043a\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c\\u043a\\u043e \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0435 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Vadim Tarakanov","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8396,"testQuestionId":2398,"answer":"25 \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0435 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439 35 \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442. \\u0412 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u044c \\u0434\\u043d\\u044f \\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u0434\\u0435\\u043d\\u0438\\u044f \\u043f\\u0435\\u0432\\u0438\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0443\\u0441\\u0442\\u0440\\u043e\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043c\\u0430\\u0441\\u0448\\u0442\\u0430\\u0431\\u043d\\u044b\\u0439 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0437\\u0434\\u043d\\u0438\\u043a.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8397,"testQuestionId":2398,"answer":"30 \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0435 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439 35 \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442. \\u0412 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u044c \\u0434\\u043d\\u044f \\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u0434\\u0435\\u043d\\u0438\\u044f \\u043f\\u0435\\u0432\\u0438\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0443\\u0441\\u0442\\u0440\\u043e\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043c\\u0430\\u0441\\u0448\\u0442\\u0430\\u0431\\u043d\\u044b\\u0439 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0437\\u0434\\u043d\\u0438\\u043a.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8398,"testQuestionId":2398,"answer":"35 \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u041f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0435 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439 20 \\u044f\\u043d\\u0432\\u0430\\u0440\\u044f \\u0438\\u0441\\u043f\\u043e\\u043b\\u043d\\u0438\\u043b\\u043e\\u0441\\u044c 35 \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2399":{"testQuestionId":2399,"title":"\\u0427\\u0435\\u043c \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043d\\u0438\\u043c\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430\\u0441\\u044c \\u0434\\u043e \\u00ab\\u0414\\u041e\\u041c\\u0430-2\\u00bb?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8399,"testQuestionId":2399,"answer":"\\u0420\\u0430\\u0431\\u043e\\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043c\\u043e\\u0434\\u0435\\u043b\\u044c\\u044e","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043e\\u043a\\u043e\\u043d\\u0447\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0433\\u0435\\u043e\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u0444\\u0438\\u0447\\u0435\\u0441\\u043a\\u0438\\u0439 \\u0444\\u0430\\u043a\\u0443\\u043b\\u044c\\u0442\\u0435\\u0442 \\u0421\\u041f\\u0431\\u0413\\u0423 \\u0432 2008-\\u043c.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8400,"testQuestionId":2399,"answer":"\\u0412\\u044b\\u0443\\u0447\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430\\u0441\\u044c \\u043d\\u0430 \\u044d\\u043a\\u043e\\u043b\\u043e\\u0433\\u0430","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043e\\u043a\\u043e\\u043d\\u0447\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0433\\u0435\\u043e\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u0444\\u0438\\u0447\\u0435\\u0441\\u043a\\u0438\\u0439 \\u0444\\u0430\\u043a\\u0443\\u043b\\u044c\\u0442\\u0435\\u0442 \\u0421\\u041f\\u0431\\u0413\\u0423 \\u0432 2008-\\u043c.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8401,"testQuestionId":2399,"answer":"\\u041f\\u0435\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0445\\u043e\\u0440\\u0435","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043e\\u043a\\u043e\\u043d\\u0447\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0433\\u0435\\u043e\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u0444\\u0438\\u0447\\u0435\\u0441\\u043a\\u0438\\u0439 \\u0444\\u0430\\u043a\\u0443\\u043b\\u044c\\u0442\\u0435\\u0442 \\u0421\\u041f\\u0431\\u0413\\u0423 \\u0432 2008-\\u043c.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2400":{"testQuestionId":2400,"title":"\\u0412 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434\\u0443 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u0448\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0414\\u041e\\u041c-2\\u00bb?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8402,"testQuestionId":2400,"answer":"\\u0412 2004-\\u043c","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u044b \\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u044b! \\u0422\\u043e\\u0433\\u0434\\u0430 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044e \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0443 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043f\\u043e\\u043c\\u043d\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a \\u043e\\u0434\\u043d\\u0443 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0441\\u0430\\u043c\\u044b\\u0445 \\u044f\\u0440\\u043a\\u0438\\u0445 \\u0443\\u0447\\u0430\\u0441\\u0442\\u043d\\u0438\\u0446 \\u0448\\u043e\\u0443.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8403,"testQuestionId":2400,"answer":"\\u0412 2010-\\u043c","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u0448\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0414\\u041e\\u041c-2\\u00bb \\u0432 2004-\\u043c \\u0438 \\u0441\\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043e\\u0434\\u043d\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0441\\u0430\\u043c\\u044b\\u0445 \\u044f\\u0440\\u043a\\u0438\\u0445 \\u0443\\u0447\\u0430\\u0441\\u0442\\u043d\\u0438\\u0446 \\u0440\\u0435\\u0430\\u043b\\u0438\\u0442\\u0438-\\u0448\\u043e\\u0443.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8404,"testQuestionId":2400,"answer":"\\u0412 2015-\\u043c","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u0438\\u0448\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0414\\u041e\\u041c-2\\u00bb \\u0432 2004-\\u043c \\u0438 \\u0441\\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043e\\u0434\\u043d\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0441\\u0430\\u043c\\u044b\\u0445 \\u044f\\u0440\\u043a\\u0438\\u0445 \\u0443\\u0447\\u0430\\u0441\\u0442\\u043d\\u0438\\u0446 \\u0440\\u0435\\u0430\\u043b\\u0438\\u0442\\u0438-\\u0448\\u043e\\u0443.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2401":{"testQuestionId":2401,"title":"\\u0421\\u043a\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c\\u043a\\u043e \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430 \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0443\\u0447\\u0430\\u0441\\u0442\\u043d\\u0438\\u0446\\u0435\\u0439 \\u00ab\\u0414\\u041e\\u041c\\u0430-2\\u00bb?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Said Gadzhiev","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8405,"testQuestionId":2401,"answer":"\\u041e\\u0434\\u0438\\u043d \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0443\\u0447\\u0430\\u0441\\u0442\\u043d\\u0438\\u0446\\u0435\\u0439 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0442\\u044b\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434\\u0430, \\u0430 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0441\\u043b\\u0435 \\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u0443\\u043b\\u0430\\u0441\\u044c \\u00ab\\u043d\\u0430 \\u043b\\u043e\\u0431\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435\\u00bb \\u0442\\u0435\\u043b\\u0435\\u0432\\u0435\\u0434\\u0443\\u0449\\u0435\\u0439. \\u041e\\u0431 \\u044d\\u0442\\u043e\\u043c \\u043e\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0448\\u043e\\u0443 \\u0418\\u0432\\u0430\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0423\\u0440\\u0433\\u0430\\u043d\\u0442\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8406,"testQuestionId":2401,"answer":"\\u0427\\u0435\\u0442\\u044b\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434\\u0430","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041e\\u0431 \\u044d\\u0442\\u043e\\u043c \\u0437\\u0432\\u0435\\u0437\\u0434\\u0430 \\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0448\\u043e\\u0443 \\u0418\\u0432\\u0430\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0423\\u0440\\u0433\\u0430\\u043d\\u0442\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8407,"testQuestionId":2401,"answer":"\\u0421\\u0435\\u043c\\u044c \\u043b\\u0435\\u0442","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0443\\u0447\\u0430\\u0441\\u0442\\u043d\\u0438\\u0446\\u0435\\u0439 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0442\\u044b\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434\\u0430, \\u0430 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0441\\u043b\\u0435 \\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u0443\\u043b\\u0430\\u0441\\u044c \\u00ab\\u043d\\u0430 \\u043b\\u043e\\u0431\\u043d\\u043e\\u0435\\u00bb \\u0442\\u0435\\u043b\\u0435\\u0432\\u0435\\u0434\\u0443\\u0449\\u0435\\u0439. \\u041e\\u0431 \\u044d\\u0442\\u043e\\u043c \\u043e\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0448\\u043e\\u0443 \\u0418\\u0432\\u0430\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0423\\u0440\\u0433\\u0430\\u043d\\u0442\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2402":{"testQuestionId":2402,"title":"\\u0412 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u0441\\u0435\\u0440\\u0438\\u0430\\u043b\\u0435 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430 \\u0441\\u044b\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u044d\\u043f\\u0438\\u0437\\u043e\\u0434\\u0438\\u0447\\u0435\\u0441\\u043a\\u0443\\u044e \\u0440\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Dmitry Golubovich","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8408,"testQuestionId":2402,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0418\\u043d\\u0442\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u044b\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u044f\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0430\\u043a\\u0442\\u0435\\u0440\\u0441\\u043a\\u0438\\u0439 \\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430\\u043d\\u0442 \\u0432 \\u0441\\u0435\\u0440\\u0438\\u0430\\u043b\\u0435 \\u00ab\\u0423\\u043d\\u0438\\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u00bb \\u2014 \\u043e\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0441\\u044b\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0434\\u0440\\u0443\\u0433\\u0443 \\u041a\\u0443\\u0437\\u0438.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8409,"testQuestionId":2402,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u044f\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0430\\u043a\\u0442\\u0435\\u0440\\u0441\\u043a\\u0438\\u0439 \\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430\\u043d\\u0442 \\u0432 \\u0441\\u0435\\u0440\\u0438\\u0430\\u043b\\u0435 \\u00ab\\u0423\\u043d\\u0438\\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u00bb \\u2014 \\u043e\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0441\\u044b\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0434\\u0440\\u0443\\u0433\\u0443 \\u041a\\u0443\\u0437\\u0438.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8410,"testQuestionId":2402,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0423\\u043d\\u0438\\u0432\\u0435\\u0440\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0441\\u044b\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0434\\u0440\\u0443\\u0433\\u0443 \\u0433\\u0435\\u0440\\u043e\\u044f \\u041a\\u0443\\u0437\\u0438 \\u0432 \\u043e\\u0434\\u043d\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0441\\u0435\\u0440\\u0438\\u0439.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2403":{"testQuestionId":2403,"title":"\\u0421 \\u043a\\u0435\\u043c \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043f\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u0443\\u044e \\u043f\\u0435\\u0441\\u043d\\u044e?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8411,"testQuestionId":2403,"answer":"\\u0413\\u0440\\u0443\\u043f\\u043f\\u0430 \\u00ab\\u0425\\u041b\\u0415\\u0411\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041f\\u0435\\u0441\\u043d\\u044f \\u00ab\\u041d\\u0435 \\u0437\\u0430\\u0431\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u0439\\u00bb \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043f\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0432 2011-\\u043c \\u0438 \\u0441\\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0432 \\u043a\\u0430\\u0440\\u044c\\u0435\\u0440\\u0435 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0438 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439. \\u041f\\u0435\\u0432\\u0438\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0441\\u043f\\u043e\\u043b\\u043d\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0435\\u0435 \\u0432\\u043c\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0441 \\u0440\\u044d\\u043f\\u0435\\u0440\\u043e\\u043c T-Killah.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8412,"testQuestionId":2403,"answer":"\\u0424\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438\\u043f\\u043f \\u041a\\u0438\\u0440\\u043a\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0432","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041f\\u0435\\u0441\\u043d\\u044f \\u00ab\\u041d\\u0435 \\u0437\\u0430\\u0431\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u0439\\u00bb \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043f\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0432 2011-\\u043c \\u0438 \\u0441\\u0442\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043f\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0432 \\u043a\\u0430\\u0440\\u044c\\u0435\\u0440\\u0435 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0438 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439. \\u041f\\u0435\\u0432\\u0438\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0438\\u0441\\u043f\\u043e\\u043b\\u043d\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0435\\u0435 \\u0432\\u043c\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0441 \\u0440\\u044d\\u043f\\u0435\\u0440\\u043e\\u043c T-Killah.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8413,"testQuestionId":2403,"answer":"T-Killah","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041f\\u0435\\u0441\\u043d\\u044f \\u00ab\\u041d\\u0435 \\u0437\\u0430\\u0431\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u0439\\u00bb \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043f\\u0438\\u0441\\u0430\\u043d\\u0430 \\u0432 2011-\\u043c.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2404":{"testQuestionId":2404,"title":"\\u0417\\u0430 \\u043a\\u0430\\u043a\\u0438\\u043c \\u0444\\u0443\\u0442\\u0431\\u043e\\u043b\\u0438\\u0441\\u0442\\u043e\\u043c \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043c\\u0443\\u0436\\u0435\\u043c?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8414,"testQuestionId":2404,"answer":"\\u0414\\u043c\\u0438\\u0442\\u0440\\u0438\\u0435\\u043c \\u0422\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u044b\\u043c","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u041f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u0412 \\u0431\\u0440\\u0430\\u043a\\u0435 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0438 \\u0414\\u043c\\u0438\\u0442\\u0440\\u0438\\u0439 \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438 \\u0441 2012-\\u0433\\u043e \\u043f\\u043e 2016-\\u0439.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8415,"testQuestionId":2404,"answer":"\\u0410\\u043b\\u0435\\u043a\\u0441\\u0430\\u043d\\u0434\\u0440\\u043e\\u043c \\u041a\\u043e\\u043a\\u043e\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u044b\\u043c","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430 \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043c\\u0443\\u0436\\u0435\\u043c \\u0437\\u0430 \\u0414\\u043c\\u0438\\u0442\\u0440\\u0438\\u0435\\u043c \\u0422\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u044b\\u043c. \\u041e\\u043d\\u0438 \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438 \\u0432\\u043c\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0442\\u044b\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8416,"testQuestionId":2404,"answer":"\\u0414\\u043c\\u0438\\u0442\\u0440\\u0438\\u0435\\u043c \\u041a\\u043e\\u043c\\u0431\\u0430\\u0440\\u043e\\u0432\\u044b\\u043c","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430 \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0437\\u0430\\u043c\\u0443\\u0436\\u0435\\u043c \\u0437\\u0430 \\u0414\\u043c\\u0438\\u0442\\u0440\\u0438\\u0435\\u043c \\u0422\\u0430\\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u043e\\u0432\\u044b\\u043c. \\u041e\\u043d\\u0438 \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u0436\\u0438\\u043b\\u0438 \\u0432\\u043c\\u0435\\u0441\\u0442\\u0435 \\u0447\\u0435\\u0442\\u044b\\u0440\\u0435 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0434\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2405":{"testQuestionId":2405,"title":"\\u041a\\u0430\\u043a \\u043d\\u0430\\u0437\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u043b\\u0441\\u044f \\u0434\\u0435\\u0431\\u044e\\u0442\\u043d\\u044b\\u0439 \\u0430\\u043b\\u044c\\u0431\\u043e\\u043c \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0438 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8417,"testQuestionId":2405,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u041c\\u0430\\u043b\\u043e \\u043f\\u043e\\u043b\\u043e\\u0432\\u0438\\u043d\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u0422\\u0430\\u043a \\u043d\\u0430\\u0437\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u044f \\u043e\\u0434\\u0438\\u043d \\u0438\\u0437 \\u0445\\u0438\\u0442\\u043e\\u0432 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0438. \\u0410 \\u043f\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u044b\\u043c \\u0430\\u043b\\u044c\\u0431\\u043e\\u043c\\u043e\\u043c \\u0431\\u044b\\u043b \\u00ab\\u041f\\u043e\\u0434 \\u0437\\u0432\\u0443\\u043a\\u0438 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0446\\u0435\\u043b\\u0443\\u0435\\u0432\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8418,"testQuestionId":2405,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u041f\\u043e\\u0434 \\u0437\\u0432\\u0443\\u043a\\u0438 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0446\\u0435\\u043b\\u0443\\u0435\\u0432\\u00bb","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u0435\\u0440\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0432\\u044b\\u043f\\u0443\\u0441\\u0442\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0435\\u0433\\u043e \\u0432 2017-\\u043c.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8419,"testQuestionId":2405,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u041f\\u0440\\u0438\\u043d\\u0438\\u043c\\u0430\\u0439 \\u043c\\u0435\\u043d\\u044f\\u00bb","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u0422\\u0430\\u043a \\u043d\\u0430\\u0437\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u0435\\u0442\\u0441\\u044f \\u0432\\u0442\\u043e\\u0440\\u043e\\u0439 \\u0430\\u043b\\u044c\\u0431\\u043e\\u043c \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0438. \\u041f\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u044b\\u0439 \\u2014 \\u00ab\\u041f\\u043e\\u0434 \\u0437\\u0432\\u0443\\u043a\\u0438 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0446\\u0435\\u043b\\u0443\\u0435\\u0432\\u00bb.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2406":{"testQuestionId":2406,"title":"\\u0421\\u043a\\u043e\\u043b\\u044c\\u043a\\u043e \\u044f\\u0437\\u044b\\u043a\\u043e\\u0432 \\u0437\\u043d\\u0430\\u0435\\u0442 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Vadim Tarakanov","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8420,"testQuestionId":2406,"answer":"\\u041e\\u0434\\u0438\\u043d","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0440\\u0438\\u0442 \\u043d\\u0430 \\u0440\\u0443\\u0441\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c, \\u0430\\u043d\\u0433\\u043b\\u0438\\u0439\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u0438 \\u043d\\u0435\\u043c\\u0435\\u0446\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u044f\\u0437\\u044b\\u043a\\u0430\\u0445.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8421,"testQuestionId":2406,"answer":"\\u0414\\u0432\\u0430","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0440\\u0438\\u0442 \\u043d\\u0430 \\u0440\\u0443\\u0441\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c, \\u0430\\u043d\\u0433\\u043b\\u0438\\u0439\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u0438 \\u043d\\u0435\\u043c\\u0435\\u0446\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u044f\\u0437\\u044b\\u043a\\u0430\\u0445.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8422,"testQuestionId":2406,"answer":"\\u0422\\u0440\\u0438","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u0412\\u044b \\u043f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u044b! \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0433\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0440\\u0438\\u0442 \\u043d\\u0430 \\u0440\\u0443\\u0441\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c, \\u0430\\u043d\\u0433\\u043b\\u0438\\u0439\\u0441\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u0438 \\u043d\\u0435\\u043c\\u0435\\u0446\\u043a\\u043e\\u043c \\u044f\\u0437\\u044b\\u043a\\u0430\\u0445.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246},"2407":{"testQuestionId":2407,"title":"\\u041b\\u044e\\u0431\\u0438\\u043c\\u0430\\u044f \\u043a\\u043d\\u0438\\u0433\\u0430 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0438 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439?","statusId":1,"status":null,"content":"globallookpress.com © Komsomolskaya Pravda","testAnswers":[{"testAnswerId":8423,"testQuestionId":2407,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0421\\u0435\\u0440\\u0434\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0442\\u0440\\u0435\\u0445\\u00bb \\u0414\\u0436\\u0435\\u043a\\u0430 \\u041b\\u043e\\u043d\\u0434\\u043e\\u043d\\u0430","val":true,"type":null,"points":1,"text":"\\u041f\\u0440\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u044c\\u043d\\u043e! \\u041e\\u0431 \\u044d\\u0442\\u043e\\u043c \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u0430 \\u0440\\u0430\\u0441\\u0441\\u043a\\u0430\\u0437\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u0432 \\u0438\\u043d\\u0442\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u044c\\u044e.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8424,"testQuestionId":2407,"answer":"\\u00ab\\u0410\\u043d\\u043d\\u0430 \\u041a\\u0430\\u0440\\u0435\\u043d\\u0438\\u043d\\u0430\\u00bb \\u041b\\u044c\\u0432\\u0430 \\u0422\\u043e\\u043b\\u0441\\u0442\\u043e\\u0433\\u043e","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u0412 \\u0438\\u043d\\u0442\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u044c\\u044e \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0430\\u0437\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043b\\u044e\\u0431\\u0438\\u043c\\u043e\\u0439 \\u043a\\u043d\\u0438\\u0433\\u043e\\u0439 \\u00ab\\u0421\\u0435\\u0440\\u0434\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0442\\u0440\\u0435\\u0445\\u00bb \\u0414\\u0436\\u0435\\u043a\\u0430 \\u041b\\u043e\\u043d\\u0434\\u043e\\u043d\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null},{"testAnswerId":8425,"testQuestionId":2407,"answer":"\\u00ab1984\\u00bb \\u0414\\u0436\\u043e\\u0440\\u0434\\u0436\\u0430 \\u041e\\u0440\\u0443\\u044d\\u043b\\u043b\\u0430","val":false,"type":null,"points":0,"text":"\\u0412 \\u0438\\u043d\\u0442\\u0435\\u0440\\u0432\\u044c\\u044e \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0430 \\u043d\\u0430\\u0437\\u044b\\u0432\\u0430\\u043b\\u0430 \\u043b\\u044e\\u0431\\u0438\\u043c\\u043e\\u0439 \\u043a\\u043d\\u0438\\u0433\\u043e\\u0439 \\u00ab\\u0421\\u0435\\u0440\\u0434\\u0446\\u0430 \\u0442\\u0440\\u0435\\u0445\\u00bb \\u0414\\u0436\\u0435\\u043a\\u0430 \\u041b\\u043e\\u043d\\u0434\\u043e\\u043d\\u0430.","statusId":1,"status":null}],"testId":246}},"testResults":{"890":{"testResultId":890,"title":"0-3","testId":246,"description":"\\u0412\\u044b \\u0441\\u043b\\u044b\\u0448\\u0430\\u043b\\u0438 \\u043e\\u0431 \\u0443\\u0441\\u043f\\u0435\\u0445\\u0435 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0438 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439, \\u043d\\u043e \\u0434\\u043b\\u044f \\u0432\\u0430\\u0441 \\u043e\\u043d\\u0430 \\u2014 \\u0434\\u0435\\u0432\\u0443\\u0448\\u043a\\u0430 \\u0441 \\u00ab\\u0414\\u041e\\u041c\\u0430-2\\u00bb, \\u043a\\u043e\\u0442\\u043e\\u0440\\u0430\\u044f \\u043f\\u0440\\u043e\\u0441\\u043b\\u0430\\u0432\\u0438\\u043b\\u0430\\u0441\\u044c.","content":"globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov","type":null,"minScore":0,"maxScore":3,"statusId":1,"status":null,"params":{"shareImages":["6921dd2889b127c8400dc8ca4d06f3a4c976a6a4_246_0.png","32a7756e095876cdb25ad871ae27111c2530be1e_246_1.png","3adb2074ccb883b4c5d14cf28166bada03570b88_246_2.png","81df867ab3682e94c6a651409b6ec6ce3b3611ca_246_3.png"]}},"891":{"testResultId":891,"title":"4-7","testId":246,"description":"\\u0412\\u044b \\u0437\\u043d\\u0430\\u0435\\u0442\\u0435 \\u043e\\u0431 \\u041e\\u043b\\u044c\\u0433\\u0435 \\u0411\\u0443\\u0437\\u043e\\u0432\\u043e\\u0439, \\u043d\\u043e \\u0432 \\u043f\\u043e\\u0434\\u0440\\u043e\\u0431\\u043d\\u043e\\u0441\\u0442\\u0438 \\u0435\\u0435 \\u0431\\u0438\\u043e\\u0433\\u0440\\u0430\\u0444\\u0438\\u0438 \\u043d\\u0435 \\u0432\\u043d\\u0438\\u043a\\u0430\\u043b\\u0438.","content":"globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov","type":null,"minScore":4,"maxScore":7,"statusId":1,"status":null,"params":{"shareImages":{"4":"eb35c23cb679aeddcd1cefb97b269bd2a5e4968d_246_4.png","5":"2c954eaf482167c65d4eb7dfb18f75016e9897d3_246_5.png","6":"65ac68f73e76e615e7e49ab752fba6edfd071675_246_6.png","7":"38971119489b2b311ab8ba82bb1bff831671e772_246_7.png"}}},"892":{"testResultId":892,"title":"8-10","testId":246,"description":"\\u0412\\u044b \\u0442\\u043e\\u0447\\u043d\\u043e \\u0438\\u0437 #\\u0435\\u0435\\u043b\\u044e\\u0434\\u0435\\u0439! 